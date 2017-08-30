Broker Opens First Motto Mortgage in Montana

A Billings, Mont.-based real estate broker has opened the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the state, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise, Motto Mortgage of Billings, was opened by Carey Chapman, broker/owner of RE/MAX of Billings.

“Motto Mortgage of Billings complements our remarkably prosperous RE/MAX franchise,” says Chapman. “Our mortgage brokerage franchise is a one-stop-shop for our clients and offers exceptional customer service and diverse choice to homebuyers. I’ve always had tremendous trust in the leadership at RE/MAX and I wanted to be one of the first Motto Mortgage franchisees in the country.”

“Carey Chapman is one of the most successful and determined broker/owners in the entire RE/MAX network,” says Motto Mortgage Franchising President Ward Morrison. “We look forward to her bringing the same leadership, entrepreneurship and intensity to Motto Mortgage of Billings. Carey is truly a local trailblazer with bringing the first Motto Mortgage franchise to Montana.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators have access to competitive loan options from various sources and are not bound to the products of one specific lender.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



