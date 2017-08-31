Adwerx Raises $4.3 Million in New Funding Round

Adwerx has raised $4.3 million in a funding round led by Grotech Ventures, with participation from Alerion Ventures and Bull City Venture Partners, the company recently announced. The funding will be primarily used to scale the Adwerx Enterprise program in the real estate vertical.

“Adwerx Enterprise is gaining significant traction in real estate as firms begin to add digital marketing to their stack of technology offerings for agents,” says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “The additional capital will allow us to accelerate the Adwerx Enterprise growth into the real estate market and beyond.”

Adwerx has provided digital advertising for over 50,000 real estate professionals and other small businesses, recently securing deals with @properties in Chicago and RE/MAX.

“At Grotech, we pride ourselves on being long-term partners with companies we invest in,” says Don Rainey, general partner at Grotech Ventures. “Adwerx helps small businesses master the complicated world of digital advertising. We look forward to working with them as they continue to develop a comprehensive advertising platform.”

“We are excited to be working with Don Rainey and the entire team at Grotech,” Carlson says.

For more information, please visit www.adwerx.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.