Compass Appoints New CFO in ‘Shocking’ Shake-Up

Compass has appointed Craig Anderson chief financial officer upon the exit of CFO David Snider, multiple sources show. Anderson, a former CFO and chief operating officer at Flywheel, will take over the position effective Sept. 5.

Snider, who was previously at Bain Capital, was brought on board at Compass early as head of Finance and Operations, later becoming CFO and COO, The Real Deal reports. The company named Maëlle Gavet COO in January of this year, at which point Snider transitioned to solely CFO. As The Real Deal reveals:

Sources said that several weeks ago, [Robert] Reffkin [co-founder and CEO] approached Snider to inform him that Compass had started looking for his replacement. “We were all shocked,” said a source at the firm, who added that Snider was “highly regarded” at the brokerage and among investors. The source cited tension between Snider and other executives—specifically Gavet—in recent months. “It was noticeable,” the source said. “She has very strong ideas of what needs to be done.”

Snider plans to return to Bain.



