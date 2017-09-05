AREAA to Award loanDepot CEO ‘Person of the Year’

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) will be awarding Anthony Hsieh, chairman and CEO of loanDepot, as its Person of the Year at its annual conference in September, the organization recently announced. Two loanDepot licensed loan officers, Marc Bui and Kitty Lee, both of California, will also be recognized at the conference as two of the top 20 “A-List” loan officers in the U.S.

Hsieh is an “industry visionary” with over 30 years of experience, according to release on the announcement.

“Mr. Hsieh’s recognition celebrates the powerful business leadership and the significant impact of Asian American entrepreneurship,” says 2017 AREAA President Angie Lee. “As the second largest non-bank retail lending firm in the U.S., loanDepot has reached $110 billion in loan fundings in just seven years since founding in 2010. Beyond the business, Anthony is an immigrant whose personal story serves as inspiration for future generations. We cannot think of a more deserving person for this prestigious award than Anthony Hsieh.”

“It is very humbling to be recognized as Person of the Year by AREAA,” says Hsieh. “For me, it has been important to challenge the status quo and look for smarter ways to approach business. At loanDepot, our strategy focuses on pairing the industry’s top talent with our proprietary and groundbreaking technology to provide homebuyers with a best-in-class lending experience.”

Hsieh’s recent focus has been mello™, the company’s proprietary digital ecosystem that allows consumers to have a high-tech experience, coupled with a high-touch experience in a retail lending store, as well as fast-tracking new product development, and growing ancillary markets.

Hsieh’s overall contribution to the U.S. lending industry, especially with digital mortgage and dynamic credit underwriting, aligns with AREAA’s mission to increase homeownership in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Partly due to the lack of dynamic credit decisioning, the AAPI homeownership rate lags behind the national average by nearly 10 percent. AREAA also provides a national voice to support policies that benefit AAPI homeownership, empower real estate and lending professionals who serve the market.

For more information, please visit www.areaa.org.



