REALTORÂ® Good Neighbor Award Finalists Announced

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) has named 10 REALTORSÂ® as finalists in the REALTORÂ® Magazine 2017 Good Neighbor awards, the organization recently announced:

Deborah Berg,Â Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,Â Birmingham, Mich.,Â for United Methodist Women’s Rummage Sale

Berg runs one of the country’s largest rummage sales, which raisesÂ $225,000Â per year to support people in need through 35 local, national and international nonprofits. She manages a force of more than 700 volunteers during the twice-annual, week-long sales. Through the rest of the year, she oversees the acquisition of furniture and high-value donations.

JoAnn and Joseph Callaway,Â Those Callaways Real Estate,Â Scottsdale, Ariz.,Â for Salvation Army

The Callaways mobilized thousands of local real estate professionals to serve as volunteer bell ringers, who collected more thanÂ $250,000Â in red kettle donations forÂ the Salvation Army. The Callaways also founded an innovative program that has raisedÂ $1Â millionÂ to support addiction recovery.

Sal Dimiceli, Sr.,Â Lake Geneva Area Realty,Â Lake Geneva, Wis.,Â for The Time Is Now To Help

Dimiceli founded aÂ nonprofit toÂ ease the suffering of people living in poverty. He personally responds to requests for help by providing financialÂ counseling and addressing individual needs, whether it’sÂ providing emergency food assistance, transportationÂ or childÂ care so a person can hold a job, or paying overdue rent to prevent eviction. In 28 years, he has donated and raised nearlyÂ $17 million.

Lara Dolan,Â Keller Williams Realty Consultants,Â Roswell, Ga.,Â for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Dolan is theÂ driving force behind ShamRockin’ for a Cure, an annual event that has raised more thanÂ $2.5 millionÂ to help patients with cystic fibrosis. She uses her vast network of community connections to increase attendance and sponsorships to help CF patients get closer to a cure.

Bryson Garbett,Â Garbett Homes,Â Salt Lake City, Utah,Â for Foundation Escalera

Garbett founded a nonprofitÂ that provides access to education to children in the ruralÂ Chiapas region ofÂ Mexico. In 18 years, his organizationâ€”which has built 177 classrooms and provides high school scholarshipsâ€”has helped nearly 100,000 students.

Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services,Â Pittsburgh, Pa.,Â for Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund

Hanna leads a nonprofit that donates millions toÂ children’s hospitals to fund treatment for children without insurance or whose treatment isn’tÂ covered by insurance.Â Since 1987, Hanna and his company’s 9,000 real estate professionals in eight states have raised and donated more thanÂ $14 million.

Louise McLean,Â RE/MAX Solutions,Â Merritt Island, Fla.,Â for Space Coast Association ofÂ REALTORSÂ® Charitable Foundation

McLean founded a nonprofit to support the more than 2,200 homeless children in Florida’s Brevard County with necessities such as food,Â clothing,Â school supplies, glasses andÂ toiletries. They also provide nonessentials likeÂ sports equipment, band instruments and even college scholarships, allowing children to further their education.

Mony Nop,Â Mony Nop Real Estate,Â Livermore, Calif.,Â for Mony Nop Foundation

Nop created a nonprofit to encourage kids to set goals and achieve them by providing leadership training and scholarships. He uses his own experience as a child who fled theÂ Khmer Rouge inÂ CambodiaÂ during the 1970s to motivate thousands of middle school and high school students to overcome their own challenges.

Donna Ting,Â Tri Isle Realty & Development Co.,Â Wailuku, Hawaii,Â for La’akea

TingÂ co-founded a residential and day program for developmentally disabled adults, the first of its kind to open onÂ MauiÂ since 1985. The facility includes a community center,Â a farmÂ and a country store to provide life skills training and activities to help clients lead more independent and meaningful lives.

Kay Wilson-Bolton,Â CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate,Â Santa Paula, Calif.,Â for SPIRIT ofÂ Santa Paula

Wilson-BoltonÂ founded Many Meals, which feeds up to 600 people a hot meal every Wednesday. She also distributes 30,000Â poundsÂ ofÂ food per monthÂ throughÂ a food bank, and,Â as an ordained chaplain, runs a reception center behind her real estate office where she counsels people in need.

“The Good Neighbor Award represents a thriving culture of giving back, and each of our finalists have made a tremendous difference in their communities,” says NAR PresidentÂ Bill Brown. “We congratulate this year’s 10 finalists for their outstanding efforts to help make the world a better place.”

On Oct. 3, five of the 10 finalists will be selected winners, receiving a $10,000 grant; national media exposure for their community charity, including a feature in the Nov./Dec. issue of REALTORÂ® Magazine; and travel expenses to the 2017 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo in November. Five honorable mentions will receive a $2,500 grant.

The public can also vote for their favorite of the 10 Good Neighbor finalists. The three finalists who get the most votes will be Web Choice winners and will take home additional donations ofÂ $2,500,Â $1,250Â andÂ $1,250Â respectively. Cast votes atÂ www.realtor.com/goodneighborÂ between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2.

REALTORÂ®Â Magazine’s Good Neighbor Awards is supported by primary sponsor realtor.comÂ® and Wells Fargo. Nominees were judged on their personal contribution of time, as well as financial and material contributions, to benefit their cause.



