zipLogix Provides Baird & Warner With Suite of Solutions

zipLogix™ is providing Chicago, Ill.-based Baird & Warner and its more than 2,200 broker associates access to its suite of solutions, including zipForm® Plus and zipForm® Mobile, the company recently announced.

“Offering our advanced real estate software solutions to Baird & Warner, one of the most respected real estate brands in Chicago, is something in which we take tremendous pride,” says Mark Peterseon, chairman of the board at zipLogix. “With the recent launch of our new zipForm Plus platform redesign, we are confident that agents and brokers will find the enhanced features and functionality to be key in maximizing efficiency, streamlining workflows and mitigating risk.”

“We strive to equip our agents with industry-leading tools so they can excel at what they do best: provide the utmost customer satisfaction to their clients,” says Mark Steward, vice president of Technology at Baird & Warner. “zipLogix’s innovative software will help Baird & Warner remain one of the top real estate firms in the nation as we streamline the buying and selling process for our customers, agents and staff.”

For more information, please contact (866) 693-6767 or visit www.ziplogix.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

