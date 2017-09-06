Texas Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A Canton, Texas-based real estate brokerage, ERA Select Realty, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, now operating as CENTURY 21 Select Realty, the company recently announced. The new brokerage will continue to serve real estate needs throughout East, North and Central Texas.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining Century 21 Real Estate, one of the most recognized real estate brands in the world,” says Sandra Perry, owner alongside Joan Crosley and Lynn Etheridge. “We are thrilled to have the support of the brand behind us as we seek to deepen our presence in East Texas and beyond.”



“CENTURY 21 Select Realty illustrates the importance of reputation in this industry,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “By focusing on reputation and relationships, rather than transactions, Sandra Perry, Joan Crossley and Lynn Etheridge have seen unparalleled success. We are thrilled to welcome them to the CENTURY 21 System, and look forward to our joint success.”



