Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ranked Highest for Repeat Seller Satisfaction by J.D. Power

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has been ranked “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in the J.D. Power 2017 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced.

The study measures customer satisfaction among the nation’s largest real estate brokerage companies and their agents through March and April. Among repeat home sellers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices scored 858 on a 1,000-point scale, performing well in the categories agent/sales person, closing process and real estate company marketing. Overall satisfaction was gauged across five factors of the real estate process: agent/salesperson, closing process, real estate company marketing, real estate company office, and package of additional services. The study was based on responses from 4,170 consumers.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices stands for top-quality real estate representation in markets across America,” says Gino Blefari, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We’re proud to accept this award, as it spotlights the exemplary service network agents and their brokerages provide every day.

“Repeat home sellers have been through the real estate process before and have a clear understanding of the work and expertise involved in a successful home sale,” Blefari says. “This type of satisfaction means Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents are excelling when it comes to communicating with clients and listing and marketing clients’ homes. That’s the ‘heavy lifting’ of real estate.”

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.