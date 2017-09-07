ERA All In One Realty Announces New Leadership

ERA All In One Realty has brought on a co-owner, Amanda Wiley, as well as a new broker of record, Sylvia Phillips, the Albany, Ga.-based company recently announced. The additions to the leadership team are in conjunction with a “new direction” for the company, according to a release on the announcement.

“As experienced, top-producing professionals with a high degree of transparency and a commitment to creating a supportive, team environment, Amanda and I are excited to tap ERA’s tools and services to fuel growth for our agents and firm while providing unparalleled service to our clients and community,” says owner Kyla Standring, now an equal partner with Wiley.

REALTOR® Jean Shiver, currently president of the local MLS Board, is also joining the team, along with a listing coordinator and closing coordinator in support roles.

“We are both excited to capitalize on the momentum this newly focused vision brings to the company and community with the addition of more sales associates to the team,” says Wiley.

For more information, please visit www.era.com/era-all-in-one-realty-552c or www.era.com.



