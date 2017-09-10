HSF Affiliates Names Troy Reierson Director, Business Development

HSF Affiliates LLC, operator of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Real Living Real Estate and Prudential Real Estate, has named Troy Reierson franchise sales director, the company recently announced. Reierson, a nearly 20-year veteran of the sales industry, will be responsible for overseeing the strategic expansion of brokerage networks.

“We are thrilled Troy will help drive our franchise sales and business development efforts,” says Gino Blefari, president and CEO of HSF Affiliates. “He is a strong leader with the proven ability to facilitate sustainable growth. His expertise working with brands both small and large will be a great asset for our team.”

Reierson, formerly vice president of Sales and Business Development at new construction website provider Graphic Language, Inc., and previously at Zillow Group, says his immediate focus will be on business development for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.

“I’m excited to work with brokerage owners and give them the tools they need to become better businesses and even stronger leaders in their markets,” said Reierson. “My ultimate goal is to make sure these brokerage owners are educated about the tremendous opportunity joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices provides, and how this game-changing brand can assist them in making a quantum leap in their businesses.”



