Zillow Group Acquires New Home Feed

Zillow Group has acquired New Home Feed, a streamlined listing management technology that allows builders to input, manage and syndicate their listings across the web, the company recently announced.

“As the leader in new construction data management and a tool many of our builder customers currently use, New Home Feed felt like a natural extension of our current services,” says Tony Small, group vice president of Emerging Marketplaces at Zillow Group. “By incorporating New Home Feed’s tool set into our offering, it will be easier for partners to send their listings to Zillow Group and will improve the quality and accuracy of our new construction listings. This acquisition is another step toward our ultimate goal for new construction at Zillow Group, which is to help builders market their homes to consumers with a great return-on-investment.”

“We are excited to be joining Zillow Group,” says Rick Phillips, general manager of New Home Feed. “Many of our customers already use Zillow and Trulia to market their new construction homes. New Home Feed allows them to easily input, manage, and syndicate listings, and view intuitive reports in one dashboard. We are thrilled to start working with the Zillow Group team to integrate our technology directly with the platform to meet the rapidly growing needs of the new home industry.”

Zillow Group will discuss the acquisition further at the Zillow Group New Construction Forum, Sept. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas.



