Former RE/MAX Exec Vinnie Tracey Joins Realty ONE Group as President of Intl. Division

Realty ONE Group announced today the appointment of Vinnie Tracey as the new president of Realty ONE Group International.

“We are excited to welcome Vinnie Tracey to Realty ONE Group, and are eager to witness the brand’s expansion on an international level,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. “Vinnie will bring a unique mix of industry insights and leadership expertise that will position the brand as a global leader in real estate.”

Tracey’s comprehensive experience includes serving as vice president of the North American Commercial Accounts division of United Energy Trading LLC, and as president of RE/MAX International for close to 40 years. As president, Tracey oversaw all operations at RE/MAX International, having previously expanded headquarter company holdings as executive vice president of corporate development and executing all RE/MAX franchising operations as executive vice president of franchising.

“It is a great honor to join Realty ONE Group at a time when this innovative and successful brand is on the cusp of expanding on an international scale,” said Tracey. “I am proud to take this iconic brand and help build the foundation for success and as a global leader in real estate services. My intent is to bring Realty ONE Group’s international vision to fruition by leveraging my previous experience in operations, franchising, and education and training, as well as collaborate with the agents and people involved in this organization to translate this trajectory of growth into success and brand recognition for our agents.”

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a full-service lifestyle real estate brand. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free, the company is comprised of more than 9,000 professionals in 87 offices across 21 states.

