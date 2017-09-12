Remember to Talk to People

As I have ventured through my 37-plus years as a real estate agent, I have to smile at the fears that kept me from creating more, in less time.

By my 13th year in the business, I had started coaching, speaking and training, yet I was still a student of the business. I would teach a class and attend three other classes. What I found is that many others thought the way I did, had similar fears, and had the same limiting beliefs. Real estate people—in fact salespeople of all kinds—don’t seem to like doing the most basic thing that will get them more sales. What is that one very basic thing? Talking to people. I’m sure that a good 80 percent or more of you will identify with that sentiment.

In 2005, I was told to take a good look at the 2,700 names in my database, then asked a serious question: “Rick, when was the last time you actually spoke to those people?” The question paralyzed me. It had been a while.

So, I began the task of calling, emailing and doing all I could to reach each and every single one of those people. It was exhilarating and heartbreaking, all at the same time. Over 1,200 of them had bought or sold something without me, as I had done nothing other than send them a magnetic 12-month calendar at the end of each year. Obviously, this wasn’t enough to keep them committed to me.

It was in that harsh moment of reality that I wrote an apology script, which I still share and use today. I was shocked at how willing I was to use it, in addition to how willing agents all over the U.S. and Canada were to use this script without hesitation. Why? Because at no point in the script do you actually ask for business.

The main point of the apology script is to apologize for having been out of touch for so long. You say it’s your fault, and to make sure it doesn’t happen ever again, you’re going to get down some important details and be in touch regularly. I start by getting their birthdays, their wedding anniversary, children’s names and ages, and, if you can find it online, the anniversary of the date they closed on their home. I also like to make sure I have the proper email and mailing address, home and cell phone numbers, and anything else to make a thorough file.

This script has helped me, and many others, more than I can relate. Remember: “Everything works, and nothing doesn’t!” Either way, start by talking to more people every day than you did today.

