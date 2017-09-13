Paving the Way to a Smoother Real Estate Transaction

Chris Facello of Carolina One Real Estate in Charleston, S.C., joined the firm in 2006 after spending 26 years in the military. In 2007, he was honored as the office’s Rookie of the Year and became part of the National Association of REALTORS® Honor Society. With a background that’s taught him to be prepared for any situation, Facello understands the importance of ensuring his clients are well taken care of throughout the home-buying or -selling process.

In fact, thanks to the firm’s longstanding relationship with American Home Shield® (AHS®), Facello has witnessed the benefits the company’s warranty plans offer to buyers and sellers alike.

“Our clients appreciate that there’s some protection if something happens to the systems of the home,” says Facello, who recently helped a good friend purchase a home. “We knew the HVAC was older, but the seller wasn’t willing to replace it, so we purchased the home warranty for protection. Within a few months, work was needed, and they ended up replacing the entire system. It was obviously worth every dollar to my client,” adds Facello.

Facello also touts the benefits of the firm’s local representative, Sugie Stout, whose commitment and service is no less than perfect.

“Not only is Sugie great, but she’s very helpful,” says Facello, who goes on to explain that there have been times when Sugie has had to come into the office to help get processes cleared up and corrected so that clients can get what they need.

“There’s no doubt that the warranty is beneficial to our clients,” concludes Facello.

