Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes Killough Properties

Utopia, Texas-based Killough Properties has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Killough Properties.

“There is a lot of independent competition in our market and everyone is looking for additional distinction,” says Morris Killough, broker/owner. “We’re thrilled to have found ours by joining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. The name stands for trust, integrity, stability and longevity, and it will be respected and embraced in the Texas Hill Country.

“The brand is already a powerful recruiting tool for us,” Killough says. “We’re excited about what the future holds for our brokerage, agents and clients.”

“We are pleased to welcome Killough Properties to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices family,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Morris and his team go all-out for their clients and they will be strong ambassadors of our brand.”

With the transition, Killough Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution and more. The brand also provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end listings.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



