Century 21 Relaunches Spanish Website

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has relaunched its Spanish website, espanol.century21.com, into an “authentic, one-stop experience” for Hispanic homebuyers and sellers, the company recently announced.

“Our user research showed that the relationship bond between real estate agents and Hispanic home-buying and -selling clients is built on trust, and an affinity and understanding of the dramatic cultural disparities within this dynamic consumer segment,” says Cara Whitley, CMO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Ultimately, the driving force behind the relaunch of espanol.century21.com was to connect Latino and Latina homebuyers and sellers with C21® Hispanic agents and those who speak Spanish to help provide better outcomes to clients and customers who view the home not just an asset, but also as the center and future of their families.

“Our efforts are more than simply translating English into ‘Spanglish’ or focusing only on cultural nuances—it’s an authentic mix of visuals, copy and overall storytelling that is intrinsically connecting Hispanics to the C21 brand,” Whitley says. “By featuring Spanish-speaking Americans in familiar, real-world settings in the language that helps Hispanics remain connected to their culture, we are showing how we understand their needs intimately and value the tremendous impact they are having on our industry, the economy and the nation as a whole.”

The relaunch is in conjunction with new C21 Hispanic influencer and mentorship programs, recently unveiled at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) National Convention. The influencer program “authentically speaks to Spanish millennials about the home-buying and -selling process,” according to a release on the announcement, while the mentorship program, “Empowering Latinas,” “helps Spanish women become real estate entrepreneurs.”

For more information, please visit espanol.century21.com.



