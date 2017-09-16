Is it people? Is it processes? Attract and keep talent by solidifying your competitive advantage. Join RISMedia for this month’s FREE ACE Webinar, “Creating Your Firm’s Competitive Advantage.”

What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series: Creating Your Firm’s Competitive Advantage

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Rick Geha, The Rick Geha Team and Workman Success Systems; Casey Reagan, RE/MAX Northern Illinois; Justin Engelland, DocuSign; moderated by Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

About the Webinar

Rick Geha, leader of The Rick Geha Team and a speaker, trainer and coach, has over 30 years of experience in the industry. Known as “The Freedom Pathfinder,” Geha has motivated others to embrace their path to personal freedom through buying and selling homes.

Casey Reagan, chief technology officer at RE/MAX Northern Illinois, directs technology for 105 brokerages, including enterprise solutions for transaction mangagement. Reagan is also co-founder of reTECH Solutions, Inc., and has served on national advisory boards for RE/MAX.

Justin Engelland, senior director of Industry & Segment Marketing, Real Estate, for DocuSign, oversees a team responsible for helping real estate agents and brokers transform every step of a transaction into an easy, simple digital action on any mobile device from anywhere in the world. Engelland, a tech industry veteran, previously developed products for Microsoft and Silicon Valley startups.

Moderator Verl Workman, founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, has delivered seminars, webinars, keynotes and more to thousands of real estate professional across the globe. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

