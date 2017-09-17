Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Presence in New Jersey

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added its latest New Jersey brokerage, Red Bank-based Kevin Murphy Realty, to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Murphy & Co., led by Kevin Murphy and Jason Mandia, will serve Monmouth and Ocean counties.

“My father’s brokerage was a part of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Service system when I was growing up in the 1990s,” says Murphy. “Seeing first-hand how the brand helped deliver an exceptional customer experience, with innovative tools and resources, I knew there was no other brand I wanted to be affiliated with. The core values of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate perfectly align with ours and I couldn’t be prouder to join the franchise family.”

“Kevin Murphy and his team’s forward-thinking approach to real estate, along with their ongoing commitment to creating meaningful relationships with both their customers and the community at large, makes them the perfect fit for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to have them on board and look forward to expanding our presence in Central New Jersey, a desirable location known for its arts scene, diverse cultures and lifestyle amenities suitable for millennials, families and retirees.”



For more information, please visit www.murphymoves.com or www.BHGRE.com.

