Weichert Family of Companies Begins Fundraising Campaign for Hurricane Victims

The Weichert Family of Companies has begun a fundraising campaign through the American Red Cross in support of victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the company recently announced. Weichert President, Chairman and CEO Jim Weichert and Co-President James Weichert will personally match the first $100,000 in donations made by Sept. 30.

“Like the rest of the country, we have been saddened by the news coverage and heart-wrenching stories of the recent hurricanes and other natural disasters that have hit the United States,” says Jim Weichert. “As a family-owned business with locations in both Houston and Miami, it was only fitting for us to set up a fundraising site through the American Red Cross to make it easier for our sales associates and employees to help out. Now and always, we are proud of the entire Weichert organization’s deep commitment to assist in the communities where we do business.”



