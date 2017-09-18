Call-Out for Real Estate Photographers to Join DMLA, Protect Rights

The Digital Media Licensing Association (DMLA) is calling on real estate photographers, including real estate agents who shoot real estate images, to join the organization, which offers education, guidance and resources pertaining to real estate image licensing. The initiative comes amid litigation, including VHT Studios v. Zillow, that has raised questions regarding the use of real estate images.

Interested individuals can join DMLA as Associate Members for $350 per year, while larger real estate companies can join as General Members at an annual fee based on the size of the firm.

“Real estate photographers will benefit from the valuable resources that DMLA has to offer,” says Brian Balduf, CEO and co-founder of VHT Studios. “The chance for the thousands of individual photographers and small companies to come together under one organization to protect our rights and those of our clients is very exciting. We appreciate the DMLA stepping up to help with this very important issue for so many parties. We look forward to working with all of our counterparts in the industry in this effort.”



For more information, please visit www.digitalmedialicensing.org.

