CMLS Installs David Charron as 2018 President

The Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) has installed David Charron, chief strategy officer for Bright MLS, as 2018 president, Bright MLS recently announced. Charron, a 25-plus-year veteran of the real estate industry, will lead the CMLS executive team and work to foster MLS innovation across the country.

“It’s such an honor to serve as president of CMLS,” says Charron. “The CMLS Board is made up of some of our industry’s most inspiring leaders. These are the people who can navigate these days of disruption and tidal shifts in the industry—but these are also days of great opportunity. Together we will learn, collaborate and hopefully seize that opportunity to advance the industry.”

“David’s vision and expertise are a tremendous asset to our organization,” says Denee Evans, CEO of CMLS. “He is committed to asking bold questions, challenging established processes and inspiring others to find innovative ways to better serve brokers, agents and consumers.”

Charron was instrumental in bringing together 43 REALTOR® associations to consolidate nine multiple listing services (MLSs) into Bright MLS.



