Debunking Real Estate Myths: What to Remember When Generating Leads

Generating leads is the key to selling real estate. In today’s digital world, 80 percent of buyers search for homes online, which is why agents rely on websites, social media, and email to attract potential buyers. However, agents can’t rely solely on digital marketing. A good old-fashioned phone call can still go a long way. To understand how to find qualified leads, we’ll debunk three myths that many believe are true:

The identity of the agent is most important.

When a buyer searches a real estate website, they’re most interested in finding a list of homes for sale. While the identity and background information of an agent is valid, it’s not what drives buyers to the site. First and foremost, a real estate website should cater to the buyer by providing a searchable database of homes.

Asking buyers to fill out a short form online is best.

Most real estate sites encourage buyers to fill out short forms to save homes they like, learn more about a specific house, or get in touch with an agent. Many believe longer forms bother buyers and may even cause them to leave the site; however, that’s not the case. Conversion rates stay generally the same whether or not they include a comment section. Giving buyers the chance to ask a question or leave a comment allows agents to personalize their responses and provide better customer service.

Online responses are better than phone calls.

While many buyers conduct research online, that doesn’t mean it replaces a personal touch. Agents should use a balance of online tactics and more traditional communication options, such as a phone call or a face-to-face meeting.

Real estate agents must build relationships, which should be done through a combination of online and traditional communication. For a real estate agent to succeed, it’s not about collecting hundreds of contacts—it’s about collecting qualified contacts. You want leads that are serious about buying a home.

If you need assistance finding quality leads, you can reach out to a marketing company to help you establish an online presence that attracts qualified buyers.

For more information and to begin building your online brand, please visit LeadHax.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.