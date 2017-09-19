Engel & VÃ¶lkers Expands Into Washington State

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has expanded into Washington State, opening two shops, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Seattle Downtown and Engel & VÃ¶lkers Mercer Island will provide services to buyers and sellers of properties in Seattle, Mercer Island and the Greater Puget Sound area. Seattle Downtown will be led by license partners James Warjone, Christine Warjone and Matt Bogue. Mercer Island will be led by the same leadership team, as well as designated broker and license partner Rob Potashnick.

“Seattle and the surrounding areas are a hotbed of innovation, and with the growth of local companies like Amazon, Starbucks and Microsoft, demand for real estate has never been higher,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “With unparalleled local expertise and commitment to exceptional service, Jim, Christine, Matt, and Rob are ideally positioned to establish the Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand in two distinct urban and suburban luxury markets with the help of our leading client services tools and expansive global network.”

“Traveling globally, we were always impressed with the consistency and high-end appeal of the Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand,” says Christine Warjone. “As we learned more about the company and its values, it became clear that Engel & VÃ¶lkers was a natural fit with our personal business philosophy: high-touch, professional, and sophisticated client interaction.”

“I’ve experienced first-hand how Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ industry-leading tools and platforms, expansive international network, and clean, consistent brand aesthetic have positively impacted our advisorsâ€™ productivity,” says Bogue, also license partner of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Sun Valley, a feeder market to Seattle.

“The increased demand for property has escalated price points not only in Seattle, but in surrounding communities such as Mercer Island,” says Potashnick. “Thanks to large, local employers attracting applicants from around the country and overseas, the Northwest market is perfectly poised for the introduction of a tightly-knit, global real estate network that’s associated with the Engel & VÃ¶lkers name.”

Sam Chapin and Dan Gottesman of the Gottesman Chapin Group have joined the Mercer Island shop.

“We are ecstatic about joining Engel & VÃ¶lkers Mercer Island,” says Chapin. “Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ exclusive network, marketing tools and brand-consciousness combine to make our job easier, more effective, and more fun. We look forward to utilizing these amazing marketing tools for all of our clients on Mercer Island and the Greater Seattle market.”

