John L. Scott Real Estate Launches New JohnLScott.com With Property Tracker Instant Notification

John L. Scott Real Estate has launched a new, faster, and more interactive award-winning website that will make home searches lightning fast for clients and provide brokers with some of the best cutting-edge tools the industry has to offer, the company stated.

“This is just one stop on our journey to make JohnLScott.com an enhanced real estate experience for our clients,” says Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate. “With its improved search functions, speed, and design, we’ve created the ultimate platform that offers buyers their own personalized home search website experience.”

One of the most exciting new features, the company stated, is an improved Property Tracker® for buyers and sellers. Property Tracker® allows buyers to receive real-time, instant text notifications for newly listed properties and status changes on homes in their mapped areas using the new polygon search tool. Buyers can save searches, rate their favorite homes, and keep notes all on a single platform. It also allows sellers to see what homes are selling for in their neighborhood and gives them a head start on preparing to list their home.

Another client-centric feature is the new MarketInsights™. Using the Property Tracker® feature, brokers can send clients the latest, most up-to-date information on their search area. Information that is harvested through Property Tracker® is hyper-local and real-time. An added benefit for the broker is that they can use MarketInsights™ to populate their Neighborhood Pages on their new personal broker website.

The new JohnLScott.com also offers new, customizable broker website tools for brokers. The new sites give them the opportunity to build a website that represents their unique brand and business. They have the ability to add video, create Neighborhood Pages, Integrate their Mobile App features, and so much more on one single platform.

From a technology standpoint, the company stated that both JohnLScott.com, and the new broker websites, are better than ever, with an increased mobile compatibility and responsiveness. Customizing broker websites is simple enough for non-tech brokers but exciting enough for the tech-savvy Millennial.

