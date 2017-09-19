Move Launches Realsuite Lead and Transaction Platform

Move, Inc. has launched RealsuiteSM, a lead capture and conversion and transaction management platform for real estate professionals, the News Corp. subsidiary and realtor.com® operator recently announced. Three tools in the platform are now in beta:

Realsuite SM Respond SM is designed to allow agents to more effectively manage and respond to leads

is designed to allow agents to more effectively manage and respond to leads Realsuite SM Connect SM is designed to facilitate more effective communication between prospects and agents

is designed to facilitate more effective communication between prospects and agents RealsuiteSMTransactSM offers a paperless transaction management system for easy collaboration and tools for improved compliance.

Real estate professionals who are members of U.S. MLSs can sign up for the free beta test at www.realtor.com/realsuite.

“Technology does not have to be an industry disruptor,” says Luke Glass, executive vice president of Industry Platforms for Move, Inc. “By giving real estate professionals the technology that responds to the increasing client demand for seamless and transparent experiences, the RealsuiteSM platform is designed to help agents be more productive and successful.

“Agents have shared with us their desire to work smarter, increase productivity and deliver impeccable customer service,” Glass says. “By minimizing data entry, automating business processes, and allowing agents to work on-the-go, the RealsuiteSM platform can help them achieve these goals and help them convert leads to clients.”

The platform will be supported by a “Keep Doing You”SM marketing campaign produced in collaboration with Pereira & O’Dell New York. The effort highlights the unique personalities and skills of fictional professionals, while drawing attention to how RealsuiteSM tools can help improve efficiency, allowing the agent more time to engage with buyers and sellers.

