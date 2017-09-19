HER Realtors Names Tom Hughes VP, Business Development

HER Realtors has named Tom Hughes vice president of Business Development, the company recently announced. Hughes, who joined the company in 2008 as a sales associate, will be responsible for a growth strategy that relates to the establishment of new Community Offices throughout Ohio and adjacent states, as well as corporate networking and joint ventures.

“To have someone of Tom’s caliber leading our development team speaks volumes about the success we envision for this position,” says Shawn Adams, president of HER Realtors. “His knowledge and understanding of the real estate industry will be beneficial to the growth of our community office program.”

