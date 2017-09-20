Ask the Expert: How Much of a Factor Does Recruiting Play in the Success of a Brokerage?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Q: How much of a factor does recruiting play in the success of a brokerage?



A: Recruiting is the lifeblood of any successful real estate organization. At Weichert®, we believe recruiting is a business fundamental. By that, we mean it’s a continuous activity, not just for replacing agents, but for adding more of them.

All real estate companies lose agents for one reason or another. You need to constantly bring in a mix of new and experienced agents to help build a healthy and profitable office. New agents bring fresh perspectives and enthusiasm; experienced agents bring industry knowledge and a strong client base. Both contribute significantly to fostering a winning office environment.

Ongoing recruitment also gives you more opportunities to find the right people to hire for the growth of your company. So what can brokers do to create a pipeline for new talent?

Start by putting meaning into why someone should join your company and clearly communicate what you can do to help them succeed. This inspires agents and helps build a strong foundation for all the good things to come. Your company’s vision, integrity and reputation are key factors in attracting and keeping new and experienced agents.

Showing confidence in the training platforms you offer also gives you an edge. It enables you to look recruits in the eye and know that when they’re committed to success, you have training systems that will bridge the gap between where they are now and attaining success in real estate.

Brokers shouldn’t hesitate to use their top-producing agents to help attract new ones. Introduce them to your top producers so they can hear first-hand what your best agents are doing to achieve success.

Emphasizing your office’s team-focused work environment can also work to your advantage. Tell new agents everything your team can do to assist with the on-boarding process—including new agent mentoring—and the office support provided to help them deliver the best service available.

Recruiting done the right way brings together like-minded people. Jim Weichert says it all the time: “People buy people before product or service.” Recruiting talented agents that share your vision for success is a key component to growth. It’s how the Weichert organization has grown from a single office to one of the most successful real estate brokerages in the country today.



