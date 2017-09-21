Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties Launches Luxury Real Estate Auction Services

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties has launched Luxury Real Estate Auction Services in partnership with Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, the company recently announced. Luxury Real Estate Auction Services is now available to homeowners in Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y.

As part of the service, the company and Doyle will develop a marketing plan, to be implemented on multiple platforms and with the option of a live or online-only, timed auction. The live auction, held at a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices office, at Doyle, at the home or at other venues, includes a range of live bidding capabilities. The online-only auction is held on Doyle.com for a designated period of time, with bids submitted online in competition against one another until the period closes.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ regular sales activities and marketing initiatives will continue to take place, including listing syndication, advertising, open houses and tours of the property to interested parties. The sales agent will also collaborate on the vetting of bidders and conduct negotiations regarding contract and sale of the property on the day of the auction.



For more information, please visit www.BHHSNEProperties.com.



