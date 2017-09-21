Build Momentum for a Big Q4 and Happy New Year

We’re about to begin the final stretch of the year. Even if you’re close to reaching your goals, now is not the time to give in to distractions. While it’s necessary to plan for time off at the end of the year, now is the time to work hard to not only reach your goals, but also set yourself up for 2018, as well. Remember: the seeds you sow now are the referrals you’ll reap in the coming year. Finish the year strong and you’ll be able to maintain your momentum in the New Year.

Start planning for next year.

We live in a time of immediate gratification; however, success isn’t immediate—it takes years of planning and consistent practice to succeed. Although the plan doesn’t need to be set in stone, it is time to start thinking about next year. Creating a practical and disciplined plan, and then committing those goals to writing, will allow you to measure where you are and what proactive lead-generating activities you need to do to make your goals a reality.

Think long-term.

When you’re busy, it can be tough to plan ahead; however, once those transactions are winding down and the contracts are signed, it’s essential to have more business in the pipeline. Keep lag time at a minimum by making time for lead-generating activities, even when you’re busy. Focusing on the long-term will ensure you keep your momentum up and transactions on deck.

Get face-to-face with clients.

The relationships with your clients drive your business. The autumn season is an ideal time to get face-to-face with your best clients. Plan a fun client party that takes advantage of the season, such as a fall hayride or pumpkin picking. Or, swing by your clients’ homes with a small thank you gift, such as a small pumpkin, a pie or their favorite warm beverage. Don’t forget to thank them for their business and referrals, and ask them to continue to refer you. For more inspiration, here’s a “referral recipe.” Give it a try for a week! If you meet new people in the process, be sure to get their information and add them to your database.

Make time for personal development.

Stay sharp and on top of your game by taking a class or seminar. Enroll in a local or online training or register for a real estate event near you. Continuous learning not only keeps you up-to-date on the market so you can serve your clients better, it also helps you stay motivated. When you commit to growing yourself, you help to grow your business.

Continue to track your activities.

Tracking allows you to monitor your progress so you can see how far you’ve come and know how much you need to do to achieve your goals. Knowing your numbers also helps you stay motivated to succeed.

Finish strong.

The more activities you do, the closer you become to your clients and the more referrals you may be able to generate if you ask or remind them. When you focus on the fundamentals, you can be sure you’ll finish strong.

Continue your success in 2018 by setting the stage for it now. Your fourth quarter is a sprint; schedule your goals and continue to work hard by utilizing productivity programs like the Blitz: Finish Strong. You’ll be glad you did when the New Year comes!



