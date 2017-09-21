Howard Hanna Real Estate Kicks Off Fundraising Campaign for Children

Howard Hanna Real Estate has begun its annual Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund “Choo Choo Chow Chow” fundraising campaign for children, the company recently announced. Howard Hanna Chairman Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, Regional President Gail Coleman, and Regional VPs Dennis Cestra, Jr., and Sandy Yoder Wagner kicked off the campaign at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk, Va.

“This is the 30th year of our company-wide campaign, raising money for children’s free care funds in our market areas, but just the third year here,” says Hanna. “Our agents and managers have really gotten involved with the campaign, planning great events for the public to attend. Thanks to their time and dedication, more than $190,000 has been donated to CHKD so far.”

Free care funds at children’s hospitals assure that children never be denied the best medical care available, whether helping children without healthcare pay for treatment or to fund cutting-edge care that insurance may not cover or when the insurance maximum has been reached.

The Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund campaign raised more than $1 million in 2016—the second year in a row the campaign surpassed the million-dollar mark. To date, Howard Hanna Real Estate has raised more than $14 million.

For a schedule of this year’s “Choo Choo Chow Chow” events in the area, please visit HowardHanna.com/childrens-free-care-fund, or call your local Howard Hanna Real Estate office.

For more information, please visit HowardHanna.com.



