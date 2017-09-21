Real Estate Trade Shows – Why Theyâ€™re Important to Your Business

Trade shows are a great opportunity to hear from industry thought leaders and experts offering valuable business planning strategies and new ways to help stay ahead of competitors. These events also provide real estate agents with an opportunity to engage with other agents and build relationships that can be mutually beneficial. Workshops and lectures help educate and inspire real estate agents to review and understand whatâ€™s working, identify areas for improvement in their business and discuss new ideas to help them stand out in the industry.



PNC invites you to attend these upcoming trade events to learn how PNC Bank is a key partner for your business. Meet face to face with PNC Mortgage Loan Officers and discover how PNC Home InsightÂ® can help your clients see home buying in a whole new way.



Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) Convention & Trade Show

October 10 in Annandale, VA

Akron Cleveland Association of Realtors (ACAR) Expo

October 13 in Cleveland, OH

Womenâ€™s Council of Realtors (WCR) Conference & Expo

November 1 â€“ November 5 in Chicago, IL

National Association of Realtors (NAR) Conference & Expo

November 3 â€“ November 6 in Chicago, IL

Triple Play Realtor Convention & Trade Expo

December 4 â€“ 7 in Atlantic City, NJ

