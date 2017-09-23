Consumer Confidence in Earnings Ebbs Slightly

Consumer confidence in their earnings has ebbed slightly, with more in the August 2017 Survey of Consumer Expectations by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York expressing less optimism about their household’s financial situation.

The consumers surveyed, however, expect a 3.3 percent change in home prices. Those surveyed also expect the median inflation rate to be 2.5 percent in one year and 2.6 percent in three years. The likelihood of finding a job, based on their perceptions, is up to 58.3 percent.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

