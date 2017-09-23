FHFA: Home Prices Rose in July

Home prices rose 0.2 percent month-over-month in July 2017, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) recently released House Price Index (HPI). The HPI year-over-year—based on prices for homes with Fannie Mae- or Freddie Mac-backed mortgages—was up 6.3 percent.

Per the Index, month-over-month home price changes ranged from -0.5 percent in the West North Central and Pacific Census divisions to +0.6 percent in the East North Central division. Home price changes year-over-year ranged from +4.2 percent in the West North Central Census division to +8.2 percent in the Mountain and Pacific divisions.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)

