Midwest Boasts ‘Happiest’ States

                        RISMedia's ACE
Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 0, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 0, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "200px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 10 } }

Midwest Boasts ‘Happiest’ States

Share This Post Now!

What makes a state “happier” than others? Researchers at WalletHub recently assessed several factors tied to feel-good states, including emotional health and physical health (i.e., disease), food insecurity rates, Gallup’s Well-Being Index, sleep rates, sports participation rates, and more, to determine the happiest states in the U.S. Their findings:

  1. Minnesota
    Minnesota has the third-highest “adequate” sleep rate, the third-highest volunteer rate, the fourth-lowest divorce rate, and is the fourth safest state of all the states.
  1. Utah
    Utah has the highest volunteer rate, the lowest divorce rate, the lowest amount of work hours and the fifth-highest sports participation rate of all the states.
  1. Hawaii
    Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression and the fifth-lowest divorce rate of all the states.
  1. California
    California has the third-lowest share of adult depression and the fourth-highest sports participation rate of all the states.
  1. Nebraska
    Nebraska has the fourth-lowest long-term unemployment rate, fifth-highest “adequate” sleep rate of all the state and the fifth-highest volunteer rate of all the states.
  1. New Jersey
    New Jersey has the second-lowest share of adult depression and the third-lowest divorce rate of all the states.
  1. South Dakota
    South Dakota has the second-highest “adequate” sleep rate of all the states, the second-highest income growth and the second-highest volunteer rate of all the states.
  1. Iowa
    Iowa has the third-lowest long-term unemployment rate of all the states.
  1. Wisconsin
    Wisconsin has the fourth-highest volunteer rate of all the states.
  1. New Hampshire
    New Hampshire is the fifth-safest state of all the states.

Source: WalletHub

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

Facebook Comments