Midwest Boasts ‘Happiest’ States

What makes a state “happier” than others? Researchers at WalletHub recently assessed several factors tied to feel-good states, including emotional health and physical health (i.e., disease), food insecurity rates, Gallup’s Well-Being Index, sleep rates, sports participation rates, and more, to determine the happiest states in the U.S. Their findings:
- Minnesota
Minnesota has the third-highest “adequate” sleep rate, the third-highest volunteer rate, the fourth-lowest divorce rate, and is the fourth safest state of all the states.
- Utah
Utah has the highest volunteer rate, the lowest divorce rate, the lowest amount of work hours and the fifth-highest sports participation rate of all the states.
- Hawaii
Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression and the fifth-lowest divorce rate of all the states.
- California
California has the third-lowest share of adult depression and the fourth-highest sports participation rate of all the states.
- Nebraska
Nebraska has the fourth-lowest long-term unemployment rate, fifth-highest “adequate” sleep rate of all the state and the fifth-highest volunteer rate of all the states.
- New Jersey
New Jersey has the second-lowest share of adult depression and the third-lowest divorce rate of all the states.
- South Dakota
South Dakota has the second-highest “adequate” sleep rate of all the states, the second-highest income growth and the second-highest volunteer rate of all the states.
- Iowa
Iowa has the third-lowest long-term unemployment rate of all the states.
- Wisconsin
Wisconsin has the fourth-highest volunteer rate of all the states.
- New Hampshire
New Hampshire is the fifth-safest state of all the states.
Source: WalletHub
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.
Facebook Comments