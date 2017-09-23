Midwest Boasts ‘Happiest’ States

What makes a state “happier” than others? Researchers at WalletHub recently assessed several factors tied to feel-good states, including emotional health and physical health (i.e., disease), food insecurity rates, Gallup’s Well-Being Index, sleep rates, sports participation rates, and more, to determine the happiest states in the U.S. Their findings:

Minnesota

Minnesota has the third-highest “adequate” sleep rate, the third-highest volunteer rate, the fourth-lowest divorce rate, and is the fourth safest state of all the states.

Utah

Utah has the highest volunteer rate, the lowest divorce rate, the lowest amount of work hours and the fifth-highest sports participation rate of all the states.

Hawaii

Hawaii has the lowest share of adult depression and the fifth-lowest divorce rate of all the states.

California

California has the third-lowest share of adult depression and the fourth-highest sports participation rate of all the states.

Nebraska

Nebraska has the fourth-lowest long-term unemployment rate, fifth-highest “adequate” sleep rate of all the state and the fifth-highest volunteer rate of all the states.

New Jersey

New Jersey has the second-lowest share of adult depression and the third-lowest divorce rate of all the states.

South Dakota

South Dakota has the second-highest “adequate” sleep rate of all the states, the second-highest income growth and the second-highest volunteer rate of all the states.

Iowa

Iowa has the third-lowest long-term unemployment rate of all the states.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin has the fourth-highest volunteer rate of all the states.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is the fifth-safest state of all the states.

Source: WalletHub

