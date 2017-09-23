Mortgage Rates Move Up After 2-Month Downtrend

Mortgage rates moved up for the first time in nearly two months this week, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 30-year, fixed rate averaged 3.83 percent, up from 3.78 percent the week prior, while the 15-year, fixed rate averaged 3.13 percent, up from 3.08 percent the week prior and the 5-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.17 percent, up from 3.13 percent the week prior.

“The 10-year Treasury yield continued its upward trend, rising seven basis points this week,” says Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “As we expected, the 30-year mortgage rate followed suit, increasing five basis points to 3.83 percent. This week’s uptick in the 30-year mortgage rate ends a nearly two-month streak of declines.”

Source: Freddie Mac

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.