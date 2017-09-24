Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes The Loft Warehouse

Detroit, Mich.-based The Loft Warehouse has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm, which holds a 25 percent of Detroit’s condo market, will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Loft Warehouse.

“We are excited about our relationship with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” says Jerome Huez, president of The Loft Warehouse. “With the global reach of the brand, we will be able to market our exclusive Detroit listings to people all over the world and attract developers to invest in our city.”

“We want to add business in Detroit’s upscale residential neighborhoods of historic homes and estates,” says Sabra Sanzotta, broker/owner. “The brand is wonderfully suited for that niche and so many others, and we expect to grow.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recognizes the strong potential of Detroit’s real estate market,” says Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are proud to expand in Detroit with such fine operators as Jerome, Sabra and their team.”

With the transition, The Loft Warehouse agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution and more. The brand also provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end listings.

For more information, please visit www.TheLoftWarehouse.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.