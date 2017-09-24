Weichert: A Family of Companies, With the Emphasis on Family

If Jim Weichert could build a single Chatham, N.J., sales office into one of the country’s largest privately owned real estate companies, imagine what two Jim Weicherts can do.

Since James Jr.—no one actually calls him Jim—joined his father as co-president of the Weichert Family of Companies three years ago, he is taking the family business to a new level.

“It brings me great pride and pleasure to work side by side with James,” says Jim Weichert. “His astute business sense and strategic outlook provide an important, forward-looking perspective to our operations throughout the company, all while maintaining the personal feel of a family-owned business.”

Like his dad, James began his career as a real estate sales associate; in his case, in Weichert’s Jersey City/Exchange Place office. Since then, he has served in a number of increasingly important and strategic positions throughout the organization, including at Weichert New Homes as a regional vice president overseeing Weichert sales offices, and in the office of the CFO.

From the beginning, though, James prepared for his current position by shadowing his father for at least one day each week. That way, while he was learning the dynamics of the business operations that comprise the Weichert Family of Companies, he was also gaining a complete understanding of Jim’s business principles.

“Our company philosophy—and my father’s core business principle from day one—is that people buy people before they buy a product or service,” says James Weichert. “I’m well aware that technology changes the process by which agents and consumers communicate and access information, and, yet, real estate is still a people business. At Weichert, we maintain and modernize our core philosophy by applying technology to strengthen our sales associates in their face-to-face meetings with consumers.”

For example, the unique system developed by Weichert’s internet marketing arm uses technology to help sales associates connect with homebuyers and sellers. When buyers express interest in a listing they see on Weichert.com, the Weichert Contact Center gets back to them in minutes and immediately transfers them to a friendly Weichert sales professional who can help. This is in stark contrast to the industry average of more than 15 hours.

The personal service Weichert offers prospective buyers isn’t limited to assisting their search for a home. Weichert also provides the necessary real estate-related services of mortgage financing, homeowners insurance and title insurance—all under one roof. Currently serving homebuyers and sellers in 36 states, Weichert Financial Services allows Weichert sales associates to help their customers with these services without ever having to leave the Weichert sales office.

The Weichert Family of Companies’ reach doesn’t stop there. Weichert also serves the needs of the business community through franchise opportunities, commercial real estate, corporate housing and its successful international relocation company, Weichert Workforce Mobility.

As validation of its focus and commitment to deliver Legendary Service, Weichert Workforce Mobility has received service satisfaction ratings well above the industry average for four consecutive years in a survey of transferred employees conducted by Trippel Survey & Research LLC. In addition, for two straight years, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been listed on Franchise Business Review’s “Best of the Best: Top 200 Franchises” list, an annual ranking based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

“Results such as these are a great source of pride for us, especially since they are based on feedback from our customers,” says James Weichert. “They confirm our belief that our client service represents a true competitive differentiator.”

Yet, despite these successes, Jim and James Weichert remain focused on their core business.

“Our greatest priority is to partner with our residential sales associates, who span nearly 400 markets in 39 states, to grow their businesses,” says James Weichert. “By offering agents industry-leading training and coaching, superior sales and marketing tools, and lead generation opportunities, we are able to create a ‘Weichert Difference’ that benefits our customers.”

Jim and James Weichert couldn’t be more optimistic about the company’s ability to meet the needs of an evolving real estate market and to position Weichert sales associates, managers and companies as industry leaders. By establishing a proven blueprint for growth, committing to invest in technology and following the family-owned company’s longstanding philosophy of putting people first, both father and son see incredible opportunity in the years to come.

