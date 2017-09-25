Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Makes Leadership Changes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has made leadership changes, the company recently announced. Managing Director Doug Rebert will pass on his responsibilities to Rick Doyle, board member and former president of Realty Operations, while Rod Messick will serve as COO. Messick will be responsible for facilities management, human resources, process design and technology.

“The success of Homesale has truly been a collaborative effort,” says Rebert, who led the company for 34 years and will remain with the company when needed as he grows Road Home LLC, a real estate investment firm. “Each time we acquired another real estate company, my partners and our team made sure that our growth benefitted our agents, employees, and core service providers.”

“I am excited about being more directly involved with the success of our entire team throughout the Homesale family of companies,” says Messick.

“I look forward to helping the company continue to thrive,” says Doyle. “It has always been about helping our team members and customers achieve their dreams.”

For more information, please visit www.homesale.com.



