Buffini & Company Honors ‘Mentors of the Year’

Buffini & Company has honored Peter and Val Gilmour, Certified Mentors of the company’s Peak Producers agent training program, as “Mentors of the Year,” the company recently announced. The Gilmours, co-founders of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, have offered the Peak Producers program since its inception, and were selected from more than 2,500 Certified Mentors worldwide.

“To date, the Gilmours have led nearly 3,000 agents and brokers through Buffini & Company’s agent and broker training programs,” says J’aime Nowak, director of Corporate Development at Buffini & Company. “They’re a dynamic force within the South African real estate industry, making an impact at almost every level.”

“The Buffinis aren’t only great business partners; they’re great friends, and together we’re able to impact the lives of more and more people,” says Peter Gilmour. “This program has helped us fulfill our mission of improving the real estate process and experience throughout South Africa.”

Peak Producers is a 12-week training program developed by Buffini & Company Founder Brian Buffini and offered in-person or online. The program is designed to help real estate agents learn the attitude, habits and skills required to be a professional business owner and produce at a consistently high level.

For more information, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.



