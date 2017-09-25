Upping the Ante With Market Data

For Shani Daigle, a real estate broker with Champions Realty, HouseCanary is a must-have for real estate professionals looking for an easy way to implement quick CMAs into their marketing campaigns. It’s also proven to be an invaluable tool when it comes to providing busy agents a way to get their foot in the door when marketing to leads.

Immediately recognizing the benefit for local agents, Daigle has been instrumental in the process of introducing HouseCanary to the Southeast Texas market.

“I received a call from Steve Baburaj, who introduced himself and educated me on the benefits of HouseCanary,” says Daigle. “He expressed the desire to introduce HouseCanary to the Southeast Texas market and needed a broker who would petition our local board to allow HouseCanary access to our MLS. At the time, the Southeast Texas area didn’t have an Automated Valuation Model (AVM) that was as accurate and easy to use as HouseCanary.”

What intrigued Daigle most was that HouseCanary was not only simple, taking just a couple of minutes to use, but the reports generated are very professional and detailed, as well.

“It also allows you to make adjustments to the value based on the condition of the property and features, which is something not many AVMs offer,” says Daigle. “The final report includes your picture and information, which assists in branding you as an expert in the market.”

One way her partnership with HouseCanary is proving beneficial is when she’s conducting internet marketing campaigns using squeeze pages.

“I tend to get a number of leads who want a quick Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) on their property,” she says. “HouseCanary enables me to immediately respond with the information leads are requesting and convert them into clients based on the reports.”

Plus, since most AVMs don’t include a way to make adjustments to properties based on condition and features, Daigle loves the fact that HouseCanary allows her to have input and make adjustments to the property at-hand.

Daigle also appreciates the fact that the reports are easy to understand—a true benefit for her clients.

“Many people are visual learners, and the reports include a number of charts and graphs, as well as maps, making the information easy to comprehend,” says Daigle. “The graphs include a value forecast, a market analysis and risk of decline, enabling the homeowner to not only see what’s going on in their market presently, but what direction their market is headed.”

In her opinion, if an agent is looking for an easy way to implement quick CMAs into their marketing campaigns, HouseCanary is a must-have.

“Of course, no AVM takes the place of a full-blown CMA, which should be done on every property you intend to list,” says Daigle. “If you want an AVM that bases its information off what’s currently in your MLS, therefore giving you accurate information, HouseCanary is your solution.”

