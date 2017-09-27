Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties’ Matt Muren Named Director, St. Louis REALTORSÂ® Board of Directors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties Managing Broker Matt Muren has been named director of the St. Louis REALTORSÂ® Board of Directors, the company recently announced. Muren, a broker for three years and REALTORÂ® for 13, was serving as interim director of the Board; his term of service is now extended for another year.

“I am honored to be able to serve [our] members,” says Muren. “I will always be an advocate for the needs of our agents and am always available to discuss matters in need of communicating to the St. Louis Board.”

As director, Muren’s responsibilities include determining goals and policies; evaluating programs; helping with fiscal oversight; monitoring overall management; and serving as a link between the Board and its membership.

Muren is also state director of the Missouri Association of REALTORSÂ® Board of Directors, and on the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Advisory Board and Member Network Committee.



