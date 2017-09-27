Homes.com Announces Apartment List Partnership

Homes.com has announced a partnership with Apartment List, an online rental marketplace, in which Apartment List will exclusively supply U.S. multifamily rental community (more than 100 units) listings to Homes.com.

“Homes.com is excited to partner with Apartment List to offer consumers searching for their next home a best-in-class rental search experience,” says David Mele, president of Homes.com. “This strategic collaboration offers added exposure and will drive more qualified consumers to Apartment List rental communities.”

“There has been a surprising lack of innovation to connect renters and properties, with many people relying on decades-old technology,” says John Kobs, CEO and co-founder of Apartment List. “We’re thrilled to partner with Homes.com to deliver our powerful search tools and streamlined user experience to their users. Together, we’re making it easier and more accessible for millions of people to rent homes, with a wider array of listings than ever before.”

Apartment List “offers the only pure play transaction-based marketplace for long-term rentals,” according to a release on the announcement.



