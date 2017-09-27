HSF Affiliates Names Allan Dalton COO of Real Living Real Estate

HSF Affiliates LLC, operator of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate, has named Allan Dalton chief operating officer (COO) of Real Living Real Estate, the company recently announced. Dalton will be responsible for overseeing franchise sales, as well as repositioning Real Living for long-term growth. Dalton has served HSF Affiliates in a consulting role for two years, and will continue on as a consultant to Gino Blefari, president and CEO of HSF Affiliates.

“Allan knows the real estate business from so many angles—he’s a true asset,” says Blefari. “Allan possesses a remarkable ability to construct, package and present a real estate value proposition. Real Living has developed many exceptional programs and services, and Allan will help us better communicate Real Living’s value within our network and to consumers and prospective franchisees.”

“I worked directly with Allan the past several months to reposition Real Living,” says Bob McAdams, president of Real Living and to whom Dalton will report to. “The experience was terrific and made it clear we needed Allan to help us grow the network as ‘The Leader in Customized Real Estate.’ Of course, Allan’s knowledge of the industry, of consumers and of the web and emerging technologies will help us in our ongoing strategies and planning.”

“Real Living has attracted a legion of fiercely loyal brokers and associates who possess a deep connection to the brand and to one another,” says Dalton. “Their integrity, independence and optimism make it inspiring to work with them and for them. Of course, having the full support of Gino Blefari and the broader HSF Affiliates team bodes extremely well for the long-term growth prospects Bob and I see for the Real Living Real Estate network.”

Dalton and McAdams have reimagined Real Living to offer “maximum branding flexibility” to franchisees, according to a release on the announcement. The retooling gives franchisees, both independent and otherwise, the ability to retain their local, unique identity while incorporating Real Living resources, support and the tagline “A Real Living Network Member.” The brand’s full transformation, to “The Leader in Customized Real Estate,” will be introduced this fall.

Dalton formerly served as CEO of realtor.com® and as co-owner and president of Murphy Realty Better Homes and Gardens. Dalton also previously served as senior vice president for NRT, LLC, as president of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, and as chief marketing officer of RISMedia.

Dalton, a former draft pick for the Boston Celtics, was named one of real estate’s 25 most influential thought leaders by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Dalton is also a public speaker.



For more information, please visit www.hsfaffiliates.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.