Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Launches New Website

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston has launched a new HPW.com website, as well as agent websites and an integrated agent intranet and CRM platform, the company recently announced.

The website combines eight multiple listing service (MLS) data feeds to showcase property listings spanning the entire state of North Carolina from Manteo to Murphy. Increased searchability enables homebuyers to seek out properties by zip code, school district, price range, neighborhood, town or city. Consumers can easily save searches to gain access to instant updates and request weekly emails about home tips, area data and open houses. The website also offers a useful home valuation tool with access to every property in the U.S. Prospective homebuyers and sellers can request a personalized home value report with up to three estimates, including property details, recent area sales, market trends, the home sales history and more.

Additional features include:

Extensive lifestyle and neighborhood information for Triangle communities and Goldsboro

Advanced luxury real estate searches and information

Simple and easy new homes searches

Triangle area open houses

Up-to-date Triangle market trends and data

Relocation resources

Mortgage calculators, financing, and insurance information

Rentals and property management

Commercial real estate

“We created a vibrant, easy-to-navigate, consumer-centric website that offers an unmatched digital real estate experience,” says Don Walston, founder and chairman of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. “Our new website combines the best features of the national websites with the local market expertise and leadership that Triangle area buyers and sellers trust. We’ve taken the power of HPW to another level to support our real estate agents, their clients and all people interested in buying, selling or renting.”

“This website stands alone in this market and throughout North Carolina,” says Matt Horton, director of Marketing at Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. “We’ve far surpassed our competitors’ digital capabilities by creating a website that empowers consumers to gain access to an endless amount of real estate information. We can provide home value estimates for any property in the country, a targeted area home search, timely market and listing reports, local insight and much more. No matter what device people are using to hunt for a home online, we will lead them to real estate success.”

The agent websites, intranet and CRM platform are part of the digital expansion.

“We polled our expert real estate team to find out what they needed and wanted to support and streamline their businesses as we built the architecture for our intranet and CRM,” says Maryjane McEwen, director of Training and Education at Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. “It was critical for us to offer our agents the newest technologies to broaden their reach and advance their sales and marketing strategies for their clients.”

Through the new intranet and CRM, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston agents can personalize their online dashboard and gain access to company information and a vast pool of real estate tools. Agents also now have the capability to utilize reminder campaigns, targeted push notification messaging and social media to maintain constant contact with buyers and sellers. They can also employ client subscription services including home tips newsletters, open houses updates, local market watch reports and saved search updates with a few clicks of their mouse.

The customizable agent websites allow agents to promote themselves and their businesses better, and highlight their listings and client testimonials with an easy-to-maintain website template.

“Our new website, our agents’ new websites and the intranet and CRM have set the stage for a high level of service that will carry on throughout the real estate experience from for sale to sold,” Walston says. “From the very start, the very first click, we are poised to be the very best real estate company to ‘Help People Win’ in the broader Research Triangle region.”

For more information, please visit www.hpw.com.

