Spotlight: Does realtor.comÂ® Really Care About RealtorsÂ®?
jzagorsky

Jesse Zagorsky, broker/owner, Z Team Real Estate

In the following video spotlights, San Diego-based Z Team Real Estate co-owner Jesse Zagorsky discusses the online leads his company receives from realtor.com and how the data presented on the site supports agents’ success through its accuracy and accessibility.

Region served: San Diego, Calif.
Years in business: 10+
Number of homes sold: over 500
From the company website: “With a background in marketing, Jesse loves creating a total marketing experience for each of Z Teamâ€™s listings.”

Does realtor.comÂ® really care about the outcome for RealtorsÂ®?

“[Realtor.com is] not like some of the other sites out there where you’ve got a lot of bogus data and you can get very frustrated as a consumer because you don’t know if you’re looking at good data or bad data,” Zagorsky said.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Can you give an example of a successful outcome from an online lead?

“I saw a lead that came in – it was for a $2.6 million propertyâ€¦we had the property in escrow and closed less than 30 days later at $2.3 million.”

Click here to watch the full interview.

For more information about growing your business with online leads, visit https://marketing.realtor.com/.

