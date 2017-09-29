Spotlight: Does realtor.comÂ® Really Care About RealtorsÂ®?

In the following video spotlights, San Diego-based Z Team Real Estate co-owner Jesse Zagorsky discusses the online leads his company receives from realtor.com and how the data presented on the site supports agents’ success through its accuracy and accessibility.

Region served: San Diego, Calif.

Years in business: 10+

Number of homes sold: over 500

From the company website: “With a background in marketing, Jesse loves creating a total marketing experience for each of Z Teamâ€™s listings.”

Does realtor.comÂ® really care about the outcome for RealtorsÂ®?

“[Realtor.com is] not like some of the other sites out there where you’ve got a lot of bogus data and you can get very frustrated as a consumer because you don’t know if you’re looking at good data or bad data,” Zagorsky said.

Can you give an example of a successful outcome from an online lead?

“I saw a lead that came in – it was for a $2.6 million propertyâ€¦we had the property in escrow and closed less than 30 days later at $2.3 million.”

