Bean Group Acquires The Maine Real Estate Network

Bean Group has acquired The Maine Real Estate Network, Inc., the company recently announced. The Maine Real Estate Network has 550 agents in 22 offices and serves real estate needs in Maine. The acquisition expands Bean’s presence in Northern New England.

“This is an important transaction for Bean Group, and we are incredibly proud to have The Maine Real Estate Network join the Bean Group family,” says Michael Bean, CEO and owner of Bean Group. “Loni [Graiver], together with his executive team, regional affiliate owners, sales managers, agents and staff, have built an extraordinary organization that exemplifies an exceptional level of expertise, vision, and leadership. We are honored to be part of The Maine Real Estate Network’s future and are committed to its continued growth and success.”

“Finding the right partner to maintain the legacy, culture and integrity of The Maine Real Estate Network was of utmost importance to me,” says Graiver. “I couldn’t be more pleased that we are joining an organization known for its impeccable reputation and commitment to protecting brands, and maintaining our local family ownership and independence. Joining Bean Group ensures that our history of market leadership, brand independence and industry expertise continues.”

Maine Real Estate Network COO Ernie Whitehouse will remain on board as COO, managing day-to-day operations and overseeing growth initiatives.

“The Maine Real Estate Network brand and its legacy of integrity, service and commitment to partnership with our agents will continue as it has for the past nine years,” says Whitehouse. “Joining Bean Group makes us an even stronger company. They are an outstanding organization that shares our commitment to building agent partnerships that ‘Create Relationships for Life’ with our customers. Delivering exceptional customer service is a cornerstone of our partnerships. This is a clear win for our clients, agents and employees.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit www.beangroup.com or www.themainerealestatenetwork.com.

