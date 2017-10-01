LeadingRE Names Rosenbaum Financial Preferred Provider

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Rosenbaum Financial a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, the network recently announced. Rosenbaum designs customized group insurance plans that protect agents and owners against unexpected financial loss at a cost that is usually 40 to 50 percent less than comparable individual insurance plans.

“Our brokers are always looking for ways to drive value to their sales associates,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing for LeadingRE. “By sponsoring a program like this, our brokers can help agents protect their income at times when illness or an accident may prevent them from working. It’s an incredible benefit that reflects their concern for the financial wellbeing of their agents, with little to no expense for the brokerage.”

Rosenbaum’s approach to group insurance means that agents are eligible for coverage regardless of their medical conditions and without financial underwriting. Through the Solutions Group relationship, LeadingRE members also qualify for an additional discount on group insurance premiums.

Content Square 1.

“Leading Real Estate Companies of the World attracts the best of the best—members whose integrity, professionalism and dedication to their clients and communities set them apart,” says Kelly Christopherson, vice president at Rosenbaum. “These are attributes that directly align with our core values, and we have been exceedingly impressed with everyone we’ve met who’s affiliated with LeadingRE, from agents, to brokers, to staff. We are thrilled to further develop our relationship with LeadingRE by becoming part of the Solutions Group program.”



For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.