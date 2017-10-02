Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Names Rich DeNicola COO

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has named Rich DeNicola chief operating officer, the company recently announced. DeNicola, senior vice president of Franchise Sales since 2013, will transition into the role by year’s end. DeNicola, who will report to CEO and President Sherry Chris, will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of domestic and international business operations, including brand oversight, financial management and servicing.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rich DeNicola into his new role as chief operating officer,” says Chris. “Rich has been a valued and critical member of our leadership team since 2013. He has helped lead our brand through its most significant period of growth since our launch. His industry and brand expertise will be incredible assets to our broker/owners and affiliated agents as they continue to build productive and profitable businesses. The BHGRE network and team will benefit from his expanded leadership and impact.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent the past four years executing on the brand’s mission to affiliate with the most passionate, forward-thinking real estate broker/owners to represent the iconic Better Homes and Gardens brand in their local markets,” says DeNicola. “I am excited and humbled to take on this new role. I look forward to collaborating with Sherry Chris, the BHGRE team and our affiliated companies to develop innovative systems, tools, and services that will enable our broker/owners to support their affiliated agents, realize new levels of growth and profitability, and further develop this great real estate network around the world.”

Sixty percent of the brand’s U.S.-based companies affiliated with the brand under DeNicola’s leadership and he was instrumental in the brand’s expansion into the Bahamas. DeNicola began his career in real estate at Realogy in 2004.

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.



