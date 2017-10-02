Clareity’s DASH! Streamlines Team Workflow and Communication

For real estate brokers, effective communication is essential for creating and maintaining a strong team. This requires hard work, open lines of dialogue, and a strong technology support system.

Enter Clareity DASH!, a customizable, easy-to-use single sign-on (SSO) dashboard for creating and managing content and technology tools for team members. The tool is perfect for brokers with large teams, teams that work out-of-office, or anyone with a heavy stream of content. And let’s face it: in a day where content is king, that includes just about everyone.

The DASH! platform works to streamline workflow and communication by offering brokers an easy way to customize content display, send and receive important news and updates, and tie in third-party technology tools—all with a single sign-on.

Content Square 1.

Pete Galbraith, president of Coldwell Banker Select in Oklahoma, has been working with Clareity for over 15 years. It was the high security single sign-on capability that initially drew Galbraith’s team to the DASH! product, but after integration, the communication opportunities stood out in a big way.

“The communication piece is huge for us,” says Galbraith. “DASH! helps disseminate information about what’s going on within our company to our agents.”

Craig Lescoe, broker/owner of National Realty Center in Michigan, also started using Clareity’s DASH! as a way to improve communication within his team. With 23 years of experience in the real estate industry, Lescoe has a team of 275 agents who all work remotely. With so many team members out of the office, a smart, streamlined way for them to all receive the same information at the same time was essential for his team’s progress and growth.

Content Square 2.

“Before, I would send a video email or a regular email, then a text message or voicemail broadcast, then a post on our support center site,” says Lescoe. This method proved to be time-consuming and ineffective. To solve this, Lescoe began posting pop-up notifications in his DASH! content management section, so when an agent logs in, they see the message immediately.

The proof of the platform’s impact was in the agent response, Lescoe explains. Immediately after integrating this new method, results were instantly noticeable. One of his first posts was a reminder to his team to complete a sign-up for an upcoming continuing education class. Lescoe had already done two rounds of communication through Facebook and email without much response. But within 48 hours of sending out his DASH! message, Lescoe had more sign-ups, messages, and feedback than ever.

“Nothing I had tried before was as effective as the DASH! post. I could tell within 48 hours it would be a game changer.”

Content Square 3.

But the speedy messaging system isn’t the only game changer for Lescoe’s team. The platform’s single sign-on capability is huge, as well.

“Everything is in one place for my team: important messages from me, their MLS, lead gen, education—everything, all in one spot.”

Galbraith echoes Lescoe: “Single sign-on is huge. The agents love it, and if the agents love it, we place a lot of value on it. It solves so many problems with trying to remember various security levels of passwords.”

Lescoe appreciates the platform’s high level of customization, which allows him flexibility and control over branding.

“I can customize the entire dashboard, from the banner with our logo to what programs I want featured and where.” During integration, Lescoe got on the phone with the Clareity support team to let them know how he wanted things laid out. “I wanted a way to have our agents quickly click and watch a video, so now we have a video news section clearly featured.” The support team executed his vision, and now his dashboard allows him to execute efficiently and communicate with ease.

“It’s important to us as we add tools to our tool belt,” says Galbraith. With the help of the Clareity support team, Galbraith notes that it’s easy to put new tools on the dashboard and make them easy to access. “We offer DASH! as a value-add for our agents,” explains Galbraith. “Anytime you can add a powerful tool such as DASH!, it helps build brand loyalty and agent retention.”

Hardly new to the scene, Clareity has been around since 1996, and has worked hard to serve over 850,000 real estate professionals. In August 2017, they were acquired by the information and analytics service provider CoreLogic.

“We were always looking to be able to offer our network additional third-party tech providers to bring further value to brokers, agents, and their MLS associations,” says Chris Bennett, executive leader of Real Estate Solutions with CoreLogic, who explains that Clareity was a natural fit for the company. “It’s a large industry, but a small industry when it comes to people knowing about new products and company reputations,” says Bennett. “Clareity has always had a good reputation, and when they launched the dashboard feature, it was something that people took notice of. It’s creative and innovative, and people saw it as something that would add real value to their members.”

So what’s next for Clareity as part of CoreLogic? “One of the things that needs to be known is that we’ve had a strong relationship with Clareity for 13 years,” says Bennett. “A lot of integration has already been done.” That said, Bennett’s team will be bringing a number of additional third-party tech providers and their solutions into DASH! to further support their users and increase their value. “Our combined reputations are drawing a lot of attention,” says Bennett. “As we begin to have tighter and tighter integration through the MLS, you’re going to see a large growth in tech providers.”

For more information, please visit www.clareity.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.