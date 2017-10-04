Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Western Texas

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added American Living Realty in Western Texas to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elevate, led by owner/operator Thelma Briffa, will serve El Paso County.

“I was lucky to work with a local Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise when I started out in real estate more than 23 years ago,” says Briffa. “Now, I’m eager to leverage the brand’s resources as we look toward continued growth. Marketing tools such as PinPoint provide a wealth of new opportunities, and the iconic lifestyle brand strongly resonates with many consumers we serve. When people think of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, they think of a home, as it evokes the same sense of belonging and support that we feel as part of the network.”

“Possessing strong relationships with leading developers, as well as a commitment to the region’s numerous first-time homebuyers, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Elevate is perfectly poised to leverage the network’s unique offerings for long-term success,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We’re thrilled to break into Western Texas, tapping into its strong military presence and growing medical community, and look forward to enabling Thelma and her team to continue strategic expansion across El Paso County.”

For more information, please visit www.BHGElevate.com or www.BHGRE.com.



